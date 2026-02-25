El Nino alert: Environmental NGO seeks early polling, heat safeguards for voters

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the organisation warned that prevailing El Nino conditions could intensify heat stress and called for polling to be completed before the second week of April, before peak summer temperatures typically set in.

Highlighting early warning signs, Poovulagin Nanbargal noted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already recorded temperature anomalies of 2–3°C across several parts of the State. Citing global climate projections that 2026 could be among the warmest years on record, the group cautioned that prolonged exposure during rallies and polling queues could heighten the risks of heatstroke, dehydration and other medical emergencies.