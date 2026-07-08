Eight Beach-Chengalpattu EMUs cancelled for 4 hours on July 9

The line block has been scheduled between 1.40 pm and 5.40 pm on all 3 days in the Egmore-Villupuram section. It includes 4 Beach to Chengalpattu EMUs departing between 11.28 am and 1.45 pm, and 4 return services departing between 1.35 pm and 4.25 pm.

In lieu of the cancelled EMUs, the Southern Railway will operate 4 special trains from Beach to Tambaram at 11.28 am, 12.02 pm, 12.30 pm and 1.45 pm, and 4 return specials from Tambaram to Beach at 2.30 pm, 3.15 pm, 4 pm and 5.24 pm.