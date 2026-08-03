Egmore redevelopment to disrupt EMU, MEMU services till Aug 30

Nine express trains to originate or terminate at Tambaram/Mambalam, while several late-night EMU services will be cancelled or partially cancelled during key FOB works.

As part of the temporary arrangements, nine express services will either terminate at or originate from Tambaram, while one service will terminate at Mambalam. In addition, the Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli weekly special will be diverted via Renigunta, Tiruttani, Melpakkam, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu on select days, skipping its regular stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Egmore and Tambaram.

Suburban commuters will also be affected during the final phase of the works from August 22-30. On weekdays, three late-night Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU services will be fully cancelled, while five other services will be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Tambaram. On Sundays, five EMU services will be fully cancelled and three others will operate only partially on the affected section.

Railway officials said that the first phase of the FOB works, covering the stabling line and Platforms 1 to 5, has been completed. The ongoing second phase involves Platforms 6 to 8 while the final phase will be extending from Platforms 9 to 11A towards the new parcel office building, necessitating the service alterations.

Southern Railway advised passengers to take note of the revised train operations and plan their journeys accordingly, adding that announcements and passenger guidance would be provided during the period of the temporary changes.