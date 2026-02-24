Egmore railway station revamp under way with dual terminals, concourses

According to a Southern Railway press release, two new terminal buildings are being constructed on Gandhi-Irwin Road and Poonamallee High road. Both will have separate arrival and departure areas, escalators, lifts, waiting halls, lounges and other passenger facilities.

The terminal on Poonamallee High Road is being built above the existing Metro station, enabling access directly between railway and the Metro Rail. To decongest the station and streamline movement, elevated concourses and a wide foot over bridge are being built to connect the two terminals and link platforms. Separate corridors have been planned for passenger and parcel movement, along with an additional arrival concourse.