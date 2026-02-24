Egmore railway station revamp under way with dual terminals, concourses

CHENNAI: Redevelopment of Egmore railway station is progressing with new terminals, concourses and parking structures taking shape across both sides of the station.
According to a Southern Railway press release, two new terminal buildings are being constructed on Gandhi-Irwin Road and Poonamallee High road. Both will have separate arrival and departure areas, escalators, lifts, waiting halls, lounges and other passenger facilities.
The terminal on Poonamallee High Road is being built above the existing Metro station, enabling access directly between railway and the Metro Rail. To decongest the station and streamline movement, elevated concourses and a wide foot over bridge are being built to connect the two terminals and link platforms. Separate corridors have been planned for passenger and parcel movement, along with an additional arrival concourse.
Multi-level car parking structures on both sides are also nearing completion in stages, with designated parking floors and commercial space. A new dedicated building for parcel and railway mail operations has been completed and will become operational after final installations.
The project also includes a roof covering all platforms, resurfacing of platforms, a new electrical substation, and reworked approach roads with organised pick-up and drop zones. Once completed, the redesign is expected to split passenger flow across two station fronts, and improve circulation at one of the city's busiest rail terminals.