ED raids in Chennai, Madurai in Sri Lanka-linked drug syndicate case

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at several locations in Chennai and Madurai on Tuesday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged drug smuggling ring that trafficked narcotics from India to Sri Lanka by sea, sources said.
The probe originates from two cases registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2024 against a local man, John Britto—who remains absconding—and others.
In the first case, the DRI (Madurai) seized 99 kg of hashish, valued at approximately Rs 108 crore, from a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mannar in March 2024. Three individuals—Ramesh, Jansan, and Prathap—were smuggling the contraband to Sri Lanka on instructions from Britto, who is now believed to be in a Gulf country.
In the second case, also in March 2024, the DRI recovered 30 kg of methamphetamine (worth about Rs 150 crore) from a person named P Prakash at Madurai railway station, along with an additional 7 kg from the Kodungaiyur dump yard. Prakash's family in Chennai reportedly tried to dispose of the package stored in his house by dumping it in the corporation garbage bin, which was later dumped in the Kodungaiyur dump yard. DRI sleuths had picked the narcotics, suspected to be destined for Sri Lanka, from the dump yard.
The ED alleged that Britto is the "mastermind" of the syndicate and a "habitual offender." Officials added that Britto and his associates enlisted fishermen and boat owners to transport drugs from Indian waters to Sri Lanka.