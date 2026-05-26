ED raids in Chennai, Madurai in Sri Lanka-linked drug syndicate case

The probe originates from two cases registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2024 against a local man, John Britto—who remains absconding—and others.

In the first case, the DRI (Madurai) seized 99 kg of hashish, valued at approximately Rs 108 crore, from a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mannar in March 2024. Three individuals—Ramesh, Jansan, and Prathap—were smuggling the contraband to Sri Lanka on instructions from Britto, who is now believed to be in a Gulf country.