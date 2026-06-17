ED conducts searches in actress Gautami property fraud case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chennai and Madurai in connection with an alleged property fraud case registered based on a complaint filed by actress and AIADMK's former deputy propaganda secretary Gautami.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the searches were carried out as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities and money transactions linked to the case.
ED officials conducted raids at six locations connected to the case. The searches began on Wednesday morning and are part of the agency's probe into the financial aspects of the alleged fraud.
The investigation is centred on seven cases registered following a complaint lodged by Gautami in 2023 at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office.
In her complaint, Gautami alleged that Alagappan and his family members had fraudulently taken control of her properties, leaving her unable to manage her immovable assets.
She stated that she had decided to sell certain properties in the Sriperumbudur area in 2004 when her daughter was young and she was undergoing treatment for cancer.
Gautami alleged that the accused misused the situation and fraudulently usurped her properties.
Following a police investigation into the complaint, Alagappan was arrested. Police also arrested four others, including his wife, in connection with the case.
The ED has now taken up the probe into the financial transactions related to the alleged fraud and is continuing its investigation.