ECR double tragedy: Bus mows down girlfriend, youth jumps in front of another bus

CHENNAI: Distraught over his girlfriend’s death in a road accident, a student of an engineering college in Maduranthagam killed himself by jumping in front of another bus on East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Yogeswaran, a BE student, and his classmate Sabrina were heading to Mahabalipuram on a bike on Saturday. As they were near Poonjeri, a bus collided with their bike, killing Sabrina on the spot.

Yogeswaran reportedly called Sabrina’s parents to inform them about the accident. Before the onlookers and rescuers could stop him, he jumped in front of another bus and was killed on the spot.

The police have launched an investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.