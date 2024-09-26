ECI Father Bishop Ezra Sargunam to be laid to rest with state honours: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that the last rites of ECI Father Bishop Ezra Sargunam will be performed with full state honours, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Ezra Sargunam, leader of the Indian Social Justice Movement and Bishop of the Evangelical Church of India (ECI), passed away on September 22 due to prolonged health complications.

His mortal remains have been kept in Vanagaram here. A large number of people, including the public and members of Christian organizations, have been flocking to pay their last respects to the bishop, the report added.

Chief Minister Stalin also personally paid tribute by laying a wreath on Sargunam’s body.

His final rites are set to take place today at the cemetery in Garden Colony, Kilpauk.

The ECI which started its first church in the year 1954, grew phenomenally after Sargunam took charge.

Sargunam, during his active years, had close ties with the DMK leaders, particularly with late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The pastor was a well-known critic of caste discrimination and worked to uplift the marginalised. He was also recognised for his contributions to the education sector.