EB, IIT-Madras ink MoU to modernise power sector

The MoU was signed in the presence of Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar at the TNEB headquarters in Chennai. TNEB Chairman J Radhakrishnan and IIT Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) Manu Santhanam exchanged the agreement.

The collaboration aims to modernise power generation, transmission and distribution systems, improve renewable energy integration, and enhance the reliability, efficiency and quality of electricity services.