EB, IIT-Madras ink MoU to modernise power sector

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) on Thursday (July 9) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to introduce advanced technologies across the state's power sector and strengthen electricity infrastructure.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar at the TNEB headquarters in Chennai. TNEB Chairman J Radhakrishnan and IIT Madras Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research) Manu Santhanam exchanged the agreement.
The collaboration aims to modernise power generation, transmission and distribution systems, improve renewable energy integration, and enhance the reliability, efficiency and quality of electricity services.
Under the agreement, TNEB and IIT Madras will work together on research and development, expert technical audits, infrastructure improvement, cost optimisation, and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and data-driven decision making.
The partnership will also focus on real-time grid monitoring, centralised data centres, power accounting, battery energy storage systems (BESS), digital twin technology, augmented and virtual reality applications, thermal power plant performance improvement, pilot technology projects, and specialised training programmes for engineers and officials.
IIT Madras will provide technical expertise and innovative solutions to address operational and technological challenges faced by TNEB's subsidiaries, including TNPDCL, TANTRANSCO, TNPGCL and TNGECL.
The collaboration will also support joint research, policy studies, technology assessments, capacity building and the development of long-term solutions to meet the evolving needs of the power sector, to ensure a resilient electricity network and uninterrupted power supply.
Energy Secretary Anil Meshram, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, TNPGCL Managing Director M Govind Rao, TNGECL Managing Director PN Sridhar, TNPDCL and TANTRANSCO Joint Managing Director (Finance) ISA Mercy Ramya, faculty members from IIT Madras and senior TNEB officials were present.