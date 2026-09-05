EB grievance meetings to be held on September 8

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will conduct grievance meetings on September 8 at 11 am in Anna Salai, Anna Nagar, Guindy and Ponneri divisions.
Anna Salai: Executive Engineer’s office on Laporte Street, Chintadripet.
Anna Nagar: Executive Engineer’s office at H-Block, 11th Main Road.
Guindy: Executive Engineer’s office, 2nd floor, 110-kV KK Nagar substation.
Ponneri: Executive Engineer’s office, 33/11-kV substation, TH Road, Vengapakkam.
The Superintending Engineers of the Central, South, West and North circles have appealed to consumers to participate in the meetings and utilise the opportunity to get their grievances addressed.