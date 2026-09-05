Chennai

EB grievance meetings to be held on September 8

The Superintending Engineers of the Central, South, West and North circles have appealed to consumers to participate in the meetings and utilise the opportunity to get their grievances addressed.
Power shutdown
Representative image of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) (Photo: Pexels)
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will conduct grievance meetings on September 8 at 11 am in Anna Salai, Anna Nagar, Guindy and Ponneri divisions.

Anna Salai: Executive Engineer’s office on Laporte Street, Chintadripet.

Anna Nagar: Executive Engineer’s office at H-Block, 11th Main Road.

Guindy: Executive Engineer’s office, 2nd floor, 110-kV KK Nagar substation.

Ponneri: Executive Engineer’s office, 33/11-kV substation, TH Road, Vengapakkam.

The Superintending Engineers of the Central, South, West and North circles have appealed to consumers to participate in the meetings and utilise the opportunity to get their grievances addressed.

grievance meetings
Consumers
TNPDCL
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