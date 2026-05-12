EB consumers’ grievance meeting to be held today at 11 am in 3 divisions

According to a press release, the meeting for the Anna Nagar division will be held at the office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), #1,100, H-Block, 5th Street, 11th Main Road, Anna Nagar.

In the Guindy division, the meeting will take place at the office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), Second Floor, 110 kV KK Nagar substation.

The grievance meeting for the Ponneri division will be held at the office of the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), 33/11 kV substation, TH Road, Venbakkam, Ponneri.