Eatery owner, staff arrested for thrashing 3 minors in hotel on PV Rajamannar Salai

CHENNAI: Police have arrested an eatery owner and two of his employees for allegedly ganging up and thrashing three Nepali minors, working in the eatery after the youths allowed two of their friends to stay in the room provided by their employer without seeking his permission.

The victims were working at the Karaikudi Chettinad Pandiyan Hotel on PV Rajamannar Salai for the last six months.

The trio had allowed two of their friends to stay with them for a short period without the employer’s knowledge. On learning about this, the eatery owner, R Mahalingam (42) along with two of his employees, P Tamilarasan (46) and N Nagappan (27), beat them up on October 13 and locked them.

They managed to escape through the window and received treatment for their injuries. KK Nagar Police who learnt of the incident registered a case and arrested the owner and his staff on Wednesday.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.