Chennai

Easter indulgence

Easter calls for indulgence, and these desserts deliver just that. Think soft cakes, creamy delights and festive bakes that bring warmth, sweetness and a touch of celebration to every table
Ravi Varma, area pastry chef, Taj Coromandel
Ravi Varma, area pastry chef, Taj Coromandel
Updated on

Olive oil, Carrot and Cinnamon Ice-cream

Olive oil, Carrot and Cinnamon Ice-cream
Olive oil, Carrot and Cinnamon Ice-cream

Ingredients

  • 500g heavy cream

  • 200g condensed milk

  • 500g pealed carrot

  • 5g ground cinnamon

  • 100ml olive oil

  • 1g vanilla

How to make

  • Dice carrots, pour olive oil on them and bake in air frier for 15 min at 200 c.

  • Allow carrots to cool.

  • In a blender, puree the baked carrot with a bit of cream until smooth.

  • Mix the carrot puree, remaining cream, condensed milk, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a bowl.

  • Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze.

  • Stir every 30 minutes until you get the desired smooth consistency (about 2-3 hours

Tips

  • Can add one table spoon olive oil while stirring every 30 mins.

  • Can steam the carrots if air frier is not available.

  • Can add caramelized walnuts to give crunch to the ice cream.

Chocolate and Orange Cremeux

Chocolate and Orange Cremeux
Chocolate and Orange Cremeux

Ingredients

  • 200g dark chocolate (70 per cent cocoa)

  • 100g dairy Cream

  • 100g whipping cream

  • 100g orange juice (freshly squeezed)

  • 10g orange zest

  • 50g sugar

  • 1g vanilla

How to make

  • In a saucepan, heat the orange juice and sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat.

  • Pour the hot mixture over the chopped chocolate. Let it sit for one to two minutes, then blend until smooth.

  • Whip both the creams together, fold the chocolate orange mixture to the cream and vanilla extract.

  • Blend until smooth and emulsified.

  • Set into serving cups or a glass.

  • Chill until set (at least two hours).

Tips

  • Can mix orange segments while folding the cream and chocolate or can garnish with orange segments.

  • Can use milk chocolate if u prefer dessert on sweeter side.

Semolina and Lemon Cake

Semolina & Lemon Cake
Semolina & Lemon Cake

Ingredients

  • 200g semolina flour

  • 150g granulated sugar

  • 100g unsalted butter, softened

  • 2 large eggs

  • 100ml milk

  • 1g vanilla extract

  • 10g baking powder

  • Zest of one lemon

  • 1g salt

For Syrup

  • 60g lemon juice

  • 30g water

  • 60g sugar

How to make

  • Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).

  • Grease a round cake pan.

  • Cream butter and sugar until fluffy.

  • Add eggs one at a time.

  • Mix in semolina, baking powder, salt, lemon zest, and milk and fold into the butter mixture.

  • Pour batter into the pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
    Drizzle with lemon syrup (mix lemon juice and sugar) while warm.

Tips

  • For syrup heat water and add sugar allow sugar to dissolve then add lemon juice.

  • Garnish with lemon slices.

  • Can serve custard sauce along with the cake.

Recipes shared by Ravi Varma, area pastry chef, Taj Coromandel

Taj Coromandel
Recipe
Easter
Cakes

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in