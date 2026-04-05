Easter indulgence

Ingredients
500g heavy cream
200g condensed milk
500g pealed carrot
5g ground cinnamon
100ml olive oil
1g vanilla
How to make
Dice carrots, pour olive oil on them and bake in air frier for 15 min at 200 c.
Allow carrots to cool.
In a blender, puree the baked carrot with a bit of cream until smooth.
Mix the carrot puree, remaining cream, condensed milk, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a bowl.
Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze.
Stir every 30 minutes until you get the desired smooth consistency (about 2-3 hours
Tips
Can add one table spoon olive oil while stirring every 30 mins.
Can steam the carrots if air frier is not available.
Can add caramelized walnuts to give crunch to the ice cream.
Ingredients
200g dark chocolate (70 per cent cocoa)
100g dairy Cream
100g whipping cream
100g orange juice (freshly squeezed)
10g orange zest
50g sugar
1g vanilla
How to make
In a saucepan, heat the orange juice and sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat.
Pour the hot mixture over the chopped chocolate. Let it sit for one to two minutes, then blend until smooth.
Whip both the creams together, fold the chocolate orange mixture to the cream and vanilla extract.
Blend until smooth and emulsified.
Set into serving cups or a glass.
Chill until set (at least two hours).
Tips
Can mix orange segments while folding the cream and chocolate or can garnish with orange segments.
Can use milk chocolate if u prefer dessert on sweeter side.
Ingredients
200g semolina flour
150g granulated sugar
100g unsalted butter, softened
2 large eggs
100ml milk
1g vanilla extract
10g baking powder
Zest of one lemon
1g salt
For Syrup
60g lemon juice
30g water
60g sugar
How to make
Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).
Grease a round cake pan.
Cream butter and sugar until fluffy.
Add eggs one at a time.
Mix in semolina, baking powder, salt, lemon zest, and milk and fold into the butter mixture.
Pour batter into the pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
Drizzle with lemon syrup (mix lemon juice and sugar) while warm.
Tips
For syrup heat water and add sugar allow sugar to dissolve then add lemon juice.
Garnish with lemon slices.
Can serve custard sauce along with the cake.
Recipes shared by Ravi Varma, area pastry chef, Taj Coromandel