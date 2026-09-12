Early onset of knee osteoarthritis can be treated with stem cell therapy

At Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Deepak Kumar KS, also a knee replacement and Mako Stryker expert, follows a knee-preservation-first approach. “We should not look at replacement as the first and only solution. I believe in exploring every possible avenue to preserve the patient’s natural knee,” said Dr Deepak.

He collaborated with Dr Sathish Kumar Thangamani, a fellow in stem cell and regenerative medicine, a senior assistant professor at Stanley Medical College, and consultant at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, to administer an innovative allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy for carefully selected patients with knee osteoarthritis. With approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), this therapy is an important development in regenerative medicine and expands treatment possibilities between conservative care and surgical intervention.