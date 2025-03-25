EAC nod for Vettuvankeni-Nettukuppam natural gas pipeline likely this week

CHENNAI: Piped gas will soon fuel more households in Chennai as the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is likely to grant Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the proposed natural gas pipeline project in Chennai this week. The EAC is scheduled to discuss the proposal submitted by Torrent Gas Chennai Pvt Ltd, the implementing agency, on Thursday.

The proposal will be taken up by the EAC as the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has already approved the project and recommended the proposal to the Ministry. Based on the EAC's deliberation, the Ministry will issue CRZ clearance.

The underground natural gas pipeline, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore will connect Vettuvankeni and Nettukuppam through Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Tiruvanmiyur, Adayar, Chepauk, Parry's Corner, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, and Ennore. Of the total 466 km of pipeline, about 260 km falls under the coastal regulation zone.

Once implemented, the pipeline will carry piped natural gas (PNG) to households, villages, industries and commercial establishments.

"Increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent is the topmost priority for the Government of India. It will help India become less reliant on crude oil imports by substituting the use of oil products in industrial and residential applications. Led by impetus from the Government of India and the state governments, natural gas is steadily emerging as the fuel of choice," the proposal said.

The project proponent has informed the government that the pipelines will be laid parallel to existing roads and frequent patrolling will be done to ensure the integrity of the pipelines. Moreover, the CNG station will have a fire and gas detection system, CO2 flooding system, and portable fire extinguishers to protect the pipeline system and CNG stations.

Granting consent to the project, the TNSCZMA has mandated the project proponent to formulate and implement plans for the conservation and maintenance of the mangroves in the vicinity of the project apart from regularly updating and sharing the pipeline network map with the Highways Department, Water Resources Department, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Greater Chennai Corporation and others to facilitate coordination and avoid conflicts with other infrastructure projects.

The Fuel of choice

RS 5,000-CRORE

Estimated implementation cost

466 km - Total length of pipeline

260 km - Pipeline falling under CRZ

Route: Vettuvankeni to Nettukuppam via Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Tiruvanmiyur, Adayar, Chepauk, Parry's Corner, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, and Ennore