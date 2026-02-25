DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin launches infra projects worth Rs 71 cr in Chennai

Deputy CM inaugurated the Blood Cancer and Organ Transplant Advanced Treatment Centre, built for Rs 53 crore. Additionally, he opened an attendants' hostel for medical beneficiaries, constructed at Rs 5.89 crore and an Urban Primary Health Centre built at Rs 2.03 crore in Egmore.



The facility is located within the campus of the Government Children's Hospital, Egmore, spanning across 92,397 square feet and featuring 131 beds across a ground floor and six additional floors.



The ground floor has reception, parking, and essential utility rooms, and Haemophilia care, daycare, chemotherapy, and high-tech labs, Stem Cell, Haematology, and Radiology on the 1st and 2nd floors. Stem cell patient accommodation, hemato-Oncology departments, and specialised isolation rooms on the 3rd to 5th floors. Specialised surgery theatres for bone marrow and liver transplants, including comprehensive pre- and post-operative care units on the last floor.