DVAC SI injured fighting robbers in St Thomas Mount subway

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) was assaulted by three unidentified men who allegedly attempted to rob him of his mobile phone and cash near the St Thomas Mount subway on Wednesday night.
The officer, identified as Durairaj, who resides at the police quarters in Alandur, managed to fend off the robbery attempt, forcing the assailants to flee. According to the police, the attack took place on the pedestrian pathway in St Thomas Mount subway around 9.30 pm when Durairaj was walking home after purchasing medicines from a pharmacy in Adambakkam.
The police said the three men attacked him from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone and cash. Durairaj fought back, after which the trio assaulted him before escaping.
Despite the incident taking place in a busy subway frequented by motorists, no one came forward to assist the officer, the police said. The Adambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating further. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the subway to identify the suspects.