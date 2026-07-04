DVAC SI injured fighting robbers in St Thomas Mount subway

The police said the three men attacked him from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone and cash. Durairaj fought back, after which the trio assaulted him before escaping.

Despite the incident taking place in a busy subway frequented by motorists, no one came forward to assist the officer, the police said. The Adambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating further. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the subway to identify the suspects.