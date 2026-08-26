DVAC seize Rs 69,000 from Tangedco staff in Chennai

Complaints were received that the employees were demanding money for new connections to houses and commercial establishments, transfer of service connections and replacement of faulty electricity meters.

Based on that, a DVAC team conducted a search and secured Rs 59,000 from an assistant divisional engineer and Rs 10,000 from another employee. The duo were directed to appear before DVAC and explain the source of the cash. As they failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, DVAC recommended departmental action against them.