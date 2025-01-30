DVAC arrests two Tangedco employees for bribe in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the DVAC arrested a Tangedco engineer and commercial inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for a temporary service connection in Walajabad. Manikandan (30) from Kerala, a businessman who purchased a piece of land in Lakshmi Nagar, decided to construct a house there. When he applied for the temporary service connection online, there was no response even after five days. He then visited the Walajabad Tangedco office on Monday, where commercial inspector Jayaravi Kumar told him to pay Rs 5000 as bribe to Assistant Engineer Bhoopal for approving the connection.

Manikandan filed a complaint with the DVAC Unit in Kancheepuram. Based on their guidance, Manikandan on Tuesday went to the Tangedco office with the money and when Jayaravi Kumar and Boopal accepted the bribe, the DVAC arrested them.