Duty hike: Customs gear up for surge in gold smuggling, up surveillance at Chennai airport

Customs authorities have deployed additional officers and staff at the airport's international arrival and departure terminals to strengthen checks on passengers, especially those arriving from Gulf and Southeast Asian countries. The Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs has also been reinforced with extra personnel, including additional women officers.

Officials are monitoring flights arriving from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, which have been identified as major routes for gold smuggling into Chennai. According to Customs officials, gold smuggling through the airport here had increased sharply in 2022 after the Centre previously raised import duty on gold to 15 per cent. Large quantities of smuggled gold were seized at the airport during that period.