Duraimurugan inspects Chembarambakkam lake as water release continues on Dec 16

CHENNAI: With another low-pressure system in the making in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday (December 16) inspected the Chembarambakkam reservoir from where water is being discharged to ensure that the storage is maintained at an optimum level.

The senior minister was accompanied by Minister TM Anbarasan, District Collector, and other officials, said a Maalaimalar report.

The reservoir, the largest among the reservoirs that supply water to Chennai with a full capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet (mcft), has 2,866 mcft storage as on December 16 morning. The lake level is 82.45 feet as against full tank level of 85.40 feet.

The reservoir is receiving 1,700 cubic feet per second (cusec) while the discharge is 3,000 cusecs.

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Chembarambakkam lake, a crucial source of drinking water for Chennai, have resulted in an increase in water flow. Taking note of the continuous rise in water level, the water managers had begun discharge on December 13.