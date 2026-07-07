Duo stabs youth to death near Central station

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death after a suspected road rage incident near Chennai Central railway station on Monday night. The police have launched a search for the assailants.
The deceased was identified as Vasanthakumar (21), a resident of MC Road in Washermanpet. According to the police, while Vasanthakumar was riding his motorcycle along Walltax Road at around 11.30 pm, his bike collided with another motorcycle carrying two men.
The collision led to an argument between them, according to the police. During the altercation, the two men suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Vasanthakumar in the neck and on his body and fled the scene.
The passersby alerted the police control room, and the personnel rushed to the spot. They moved the injured man to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where the doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. His body was sent for post-mortem examination.
The police searched for the assailants. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vasanthakumar was returning home when the incident occurred.
Flower Bazaar Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood.