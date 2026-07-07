Duo stabs youth to death near Central station

The passersby alerted the police control room, and the personnel rushed to the spot. They moved the injured man to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where the doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. His body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police searched for the assailants. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vasanthakumar was returning home when the incident occurred.

Flower Bazaar Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood.