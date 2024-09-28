Duo snatches 9-sovereign gold chain from school teacher at knifepoint in Tiruporur

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the duo who robbed a school teacher of a 9-sovereign gold chain at knifepoint in Tiruporur on Friday.

Shakila (32), a resident of Padur in Tiruporur, is a teacher in a private school in the locality.

On Friday evening, Shakila was returning home from school with her two children, who are also studying in the same school.

Police said all three of them were intercepted by a duo on a bike wearing helmets, who asked Shakila to give all the gold she was wearing.

They reportedly threatened to kill her and her children if she didn’t comply. Police said Shakila was helpless, and gave them her 9-sovereign gold chain, after which the duo fled the spot on the bike.

Later, she filed a complaint in the Kelambakkam police station.

A case has been registered, and investigation is on.