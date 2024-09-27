Duo robs woman techie after pushing her off bike near Porur toll plaza

CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for a bike-borne duo who trailed a woman techie riding a scooter and snatched her gold chain after pushing down her two-wheeler, near Porur toll plaza on Thursday night. Police sources said that the woman suffered minor injuries due to the fall.

According to the SRMC police, the injured woman was identified as Sangeetha (34) of Paruthipattu, who works at a private firm in Perungudi. The incident happened on Thursday night when she was returning home on her two-wheeler.

As she was nearing Porur toll plaza, the duo started trailing her. Initially, the pillion rider tried to snatch her chain, but the woman resisted. The person then kicked her scooter and pushed her down after which they snatched her gold chain and fled. Passersby rushed to the rescue of the woman and took her to a hospital. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and are investigating.