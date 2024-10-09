Duo on bike snatch 11-sovereign gold chain from woman in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: Two men on bike with helmet robbed a woman, snatching her 11-sovereign gold chain in Perumbakkam on Tuesday evening.

Pushpa (41), a resident of Nookampalayam, Perumbakkam lives with her husband Panneer Selvam who was working as a college bus driver in a private engineering college in West Tambaram.

Reports stated that, Pushpa was walking home from nearby Murugan temple when the duo, on a two-wheeler and wearing helmets, asked her for directions before snatching the chain.

Despite her attempts to resist, Pushpa fell and suffered bruises during the struggle.

She received treatment at a local hospital and subsequently reported the robbery to the authorities.

Police have filed a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.