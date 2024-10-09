Begin typing your search...

    Reports stated that, Pushpa was walking home from nearby Murugan temple when the duo, on a two-wheeler and wearing helmets, asked her for directions before snatching the chain.

    9 Oct 2024
    Duo on bike snatch 11-sovereign gold chain from woman in Perumbakkam
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Two men on bike with helmet robbed a woman, snatching her 11-sovereign gold chain in Perumbakkam on Tuesday evening.

    Pushpa (41), a resident of Nookampalayam, Perumbakkam lives with her husband Panneer Selvam who was working as a college bus driver in a private engineering college in West Tambaram.

    Despite her attempts to resist, Pushpa fell and suffered bruises during the struggle.

    She received treatment at a local hospital and subsequently reported the robbery to the authorities.

    Police have filed a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

