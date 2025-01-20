Duo held with Rs 10.6 lakh unaccounted cash in Ashok Nagar

CHENNAI: Two youth were arrested by the city police for carrying Rs 10.6 lakh unaccounted money in Ashok Nagar on Sunday.

The police received a tip-off about a duo ferrying cash from one place to another, after which officials at the vehicle checkpoints were on high alert. During the early hours of Sunday, one of them intercepted a two-wheeler on suspicion. The riders gave evasive replies to the police personnel, which prompted the officials to detain them and check the bags they were carrying.

Police found Rs 10.6 lakh on them, for which they neither had any valid explanation or documents.

The duo was identified as Abu Faisal Shambu (25) and Mohammed Azharuddin (27), both from Ramanathapuram district. Police seized the two-wheeler and the cash from them.

The seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax department. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.