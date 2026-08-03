Duo held with maanja kites in New Washermenpet

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men for flying kites using banned Maanja threads in New Washermenpet on Sunday (August 2) evening, and seized two kites and two spools of the prohibited string.
Acting on specific information, a police team was deployed for patrol in Sivan Nagar 3rd Street, where they caught the duo in the act. The arrested youths were identified as Surya (20) and Prashanth (21), both residents of Sivan Nagar.
The top brass of the city police have instructed police personnel to be on the lookout for the sale and usage of dangerous maanja threads after several accidents involving motorists, pedestrians and birds caused by the sharp, glass-coated string.
During inquiry, the accused told police they had purchased the kites and thread online. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.