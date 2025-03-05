Duo held for snatching walkie-talkie from Chennai traffic cop

CHENNAI: The police arrested two guest workers in connection with the snatching of a walkie-talkie from a traffic policeman at Anna Nagar on Monday night.

A team headed by special sub-inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar attached to Tirumangalam traffic police was conducting vehicle checks near Anna Nagar (West) bus terminus when the incident happened.

Noticing a two-wheeler approaching them in a haphazard manner, the SSI waved his hands signalling the rider to stop the vehicle. The person riding the bike had slowed down the bike as if he was stopping the vehicle, but swerved and took off. Meanwhile, the pillion rider snatched the walkie-talkie from SSI Senthil Kumar's hands.

The police team went on a chase, but could not secure the motorists. Using CCTV footage, the officials tracked the suspects, identified as Vasudev (28) of Rajasthan and Dinesh (27) of Nepal. They are working as construction labourers.

Probe revealed that the duo was in an inebriated state when they snatched the communication device from the policeman.