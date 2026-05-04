Duo held for robbing Rs 300 from auto driver in Chennai

When he said he had no money, the duo assaulted him and threatened him with a knife, snatched Rs 300 from him and fled. Ravikumar was admitted to Periyar Nagar GH and later filed a complaint with the Madhavaram police station. A police team arrested Abdul Rahman (30) and Haribabu (35) on Saturday. The two were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.