Duo held for robbing Rs 300 from auto driver in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested in Madhavaram for threatening an auto driver with a knife and robbing him. Ravikumar (39) of Brindavan Garden, Ponniammanmedu, was walking near a petrol pump on 80 Feet Road, Thanikachalam Nagar, on Friday when two men accosted him and demanded money.
When he said he had no money, the duo assaulted him and threatened him with a knife, snatched Rs 300 from him and fled. Ravikumar was admitted to Periyar Nagar GH and later filed a complaint with the Madhavaram police station. A police team arrested Abdul Rahman (30) and Haribabu (35) on Saturday. The two were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.