Duo held for assaulting fruit vendor in Adambakkam

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons, including a history-sheeter, who threatened a fruit vendor with a knife and, stole money from him and created a ruckus in public in Adambakkam on attempt to murder charges.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday morning near Brindavan Nagar Main Road in Adambakkam. The accused had approached the fruit vendor, S Karthi (40), and demanded money from him. When Karthi refused, they took out a knife and tried to attack him. When the vendor dodged, they caught him, held the knife against his throat and tried to flee with Rs 1,400.

When the public who gathered tried to stop them, they damaged the fruit cart, threatened the public with their knife and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, the Adambakkam police registered a case and, after enquiries, arrested two persons - M Nandakumar (29) and B Santosh (28). Police recovered Rs 600 of the stolen money from them.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that Nandakumar has eight cases against him.