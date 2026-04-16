Duo harasses woman outside Guindy hostel; arrested

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men for sexually harassing a woman outside her hostel in Guindy on Tuesday.
The complainant, a 23-year-old woman living in a working women's hostel in Guindy, was waiting outside the hostel premises for her husband to pick her up for dinner when the incident happened.
According to the police, the accused approached her, made obscene remarks, and tried to solicit her.
The woman raised an alarm after which a crowd gathered. Meanwhile, her husband also arrived at the spot. The duo verbally abused the couple and fled from the location.
Based on a complaint by the woman, the Guindy police registered a case under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNHPW) Act.
A police team arrested Manohar (25) of Butt Road and Dhanasekar (25) of Guindy on Wednesday. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.