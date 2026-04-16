Duo harasses woman outside Guindy hostel; arrested

The woman raised an alarm after which a crowd gathered. Meanwhile, her husband also arrived at the spot. The duo verbally abused the couple and fled from the location.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the Guindy police registered a case under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNHPW) Act.

A police team arrested Manohar (25) of Butt Road and Dhanasekar (25) of Guindy on Wednesday. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.