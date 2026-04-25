Dug up for sewage works, Shastri Nagar roads turn commuters' nightmare

The underground drainage project, which began in March, involved laying new pipelines and replacing old connections across several streets.

While much of the work has been completed, restoration of the roads has been left unfinished, leaving stretches dug up and uneven.

Multiple streets in the neighbourhood remain in a damaged condition, with trenches not properly refilled. The roads are now riddled with potholes, posing challenges for motorists and pedestrians alike, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders.