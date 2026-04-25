Dug up for sewage works, Shastri Nagar roads turn commuters' nightmare

CHENNAI: Residents of Shastri Nagar in Adyar are facing severe commuting difficulties after road restoration work was halted following the announcement of Tamil Nadu Assembly election dates, even as sewage pipeline installation remains incomplete.
The underground drainage project, which began in March, involved laying new pipelines and replacing old connections across several streets.
While much of the work has been completed, restoration of the roads has been left unfinished, leaving stretches dug up and uneven.
Multiple streets in the neighbourhood remain in a damaged condition, with trenches not properly refilled. The roads are now riddled with potholes, posing challenges for motorists and pedestrians alike, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders.
A resident, Sanjay Kumar, said, “Despite the progress in sewage installation, the failure to restore roads has made daily commuting difficult. Poorly filled trenches and uneven surfaces have worsened road conditions, making it hard for residents to travel to work or take children to school. The situation is especially hazardous at night when potholes are not clearly visible, increasing the risk of accidents.”
Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said that the work had begun in mid-March and included the installation of new pipelines and the replacement of old connections. “Internal work has largely been completed on 1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th and 10th Streets in Shastri Nagar,” one of the officials said. “However, home connection line work has been temporarily paused due to the elections. The remaining work, including road restoration, will be completed within 1-2 months after the elections.”