Dubai flights cancelled for second day

CHENNAI: All flights from Chennai to Dubai were cancelled for the second consecutive day following reported missile strikes near Dubai airport.
The disruption has also affected several other Middle East routes, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
The missile attacks carried out by Iran near the Dubai airport led to the suspension of flight operations.
In addition to Dubai, flight services to several Gulf destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Muscat, and Sharjah, have also been affected. Approximately 10 departing and 10 arriving flights, totalling more than 20 services, have been cancelled.
These cancellations have caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers who had already booked travel tickets.
Many passengers have been left stranded at airports or forced to alter their plans at short notice. Airlines have initiated steps to refund ticket fares for affected passengers and are advising passengers to check with carriers for updates on rescheduled services.