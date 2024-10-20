pH Balance: Key to healthy hair

An adult’s scalp has a slightly acidic pH, typically between 4.5 and 5.5. This acidic environment protects the hair’s outer layer, or cuticle, and helps control oil production. Maintaining this balance is crucial for preventing dryness, breakage, dandruff, and skin irritation.

Meanwhile, baby shampoos have a neutral pH designed to prevent eye irritation in infants. While effective for babies, this neutral pH can disrupt the scalp’s natural acidity in adults. When the scalp’s pH is disturbed, the cuticle can weaken, leading to damage, frizz, and increased oiliness.

Issues caused by baby shampoo in adults

Frequent use of baby shampoo by adults can cause problems. The neutral pH may leave the scalp inadequately cleansed, leading to excess oil buildup. Over time, this buildup can result in greasy hair and clog hair follicles, which may cause dandruff or fungal infections.

Moreover, the protective barrier of the hair, the cuticle, can become compromised. When the cuticle is damaged, hair becomes prone to breakage and split ends. The neutral formula may also leave residue, contributing to dullness and lack of volume.

Alternatives for healthy hair care

Rather than using baby shampoo daily, adults can maintain healthy hair by choosing better-suited alternatives.

Dilute your shampoo: Diluting a regular mild shampoo with water and using it twice a week is a gentler option. This allows for effective cleansing while protecting the scalp’s natural oils.

Herbal cleansers: Opt for natural cleansers like shikakai, which have been used for centuries to clean hair without stripping essential moisture. These options promote a balanced scalp and nourish the hair.

Extra mild shampoos: For those who prefer daily washes, choose an extra mild shampoo designed for frequent use. Look for sulfate-free, pH-balanced products that maintain the scalp’s health without irritation.

While baby shampoo may seem like a gentle choice, it’s not suitable for regular use by adults. Stick to shampoos formulated for adult hair, or try natural cleansers for healthier, stronger hair. Maintaining proper pH balance is key to preventing damage and keeping your hair looking its best.

The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic