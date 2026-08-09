DT Tress Talk | Laser caps: A new approach to hair loss

CHENNAI: Laser cap treatment, also known as Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT) or Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), is a non-invasive treatment used to support hair growth. The therapy works through a process called photobiomodulation, in which specific wavelengths of light interact with cells in the scalp.
Laser caps deliver low-level red light to the scalp. This light is believed to increase the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) within cells. ATP is an important source of cellular energy and plays a role in various cellular processes. Through photobiomodulation, laser cap treatment may help improve cellular activity and healing while potentially reducing inflammation and oxidative stress around the hair follicles. These effects may create a more favourable environment for hair follicles and support healthier hair growth.
Laser cap treatment can help support hair strength and reduce hair shedding in individuals with suitable types of hair loss. However, as a standalone treatment, a laser cap generally offers no significant advantages over established treatments.
Treatments such as minoxidil, finasteride, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are commonly used for hair loss. A laser cap is better considered an adjunct therapy, meaning it can be used alongside appropriate primary treatments to support overall results. The response to treatment can vary from person to person, and consistent use is important.
A 650-nanometre red-light wavelength is commonly used in devices designed for hair growth. A typical usage schedule is three times a week for approximately 20 minutes per session, depending on the specific device and the manufacturer’s instructions.
Using the device more frequently or for longer periods does not necessarily produce better results and may increase the risk of scalp discomfort or other unwanted effects. Therefore, it is important to follow the recommended treatment schedule.
If you have purchased a laser cap for personal use, show the device to your doctor before starting treatment. Your doctor can assess your type of hair loss, check whether laser cap therapy is appropriate for you, and advise you on the correct method and frequency of use. When used appropriately as an adjunct to established hair-loss treatments, laser cap therapy may provide additional support for healthier and stronger hair.