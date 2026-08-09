DT Tress Talk | Laser caps: A new approach to hair loss

Laser cap treatment can help support hair strength and reduce hair shedding in individuals with suitable types of hair loss. However, as a standalone treatment, a laser cap generally offers no significant advantages over established treatments.

Treatments such as minoxidil, finasteride, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are commonly used for hair loss. A laser cap is better considered an adjunct therapy, meaning it can be used alongside appropriate primary treatments to support overall results. The response to treatment can vary from person to person, and consistent use is important.