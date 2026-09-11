DT Next Impact | TNPDCL buries power cables near New Washermenpet Anganwadis

CHENNAI: Following a DT Next report highlighting the hazard posed by exposed power cables lying on the road near two Anganwadi centres on Arunachaleswarar Koil Street in New Washermenpet, officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) got into action and buried them underground on Wednesday (September 9).
Residents and parents had been anxious as the cables remained unattended on the street for over three months, right outside the two centres and the adjacent Sri Venkatesa Perumal Temple.
With around 88 children visiting the centres every day, the residents had raised safety fears.
Ongoing repair works on the road and footpath added to the woes of pedestrians, including toddlers, parents and temple devotees, who had no other go but to navigate the exposed power cables.
Taking quick note of the DT Next report, TNPDCL officials arrived at the spot and laid the cables underground.
Residents and parents welcomed the prompt action, expressing relief over the resolution of the safety threat.