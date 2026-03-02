DT Next impact: Safety measures in place at Lake View Road storm water drain work site

Following the publication of the news report, the corporation officials have taken corrective steps at the site. Adequate barricades have now been installed, exposed steel rods have been secured, and the construction zone has been properly cordoned off to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Officials have also reportedly accelerated the pace of construction to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Residents and commuters have welcomed the swift action, expressing hope that the work will now be completed safely and without further delay.