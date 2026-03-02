DT Next impact: Safety measures in place at Lake View Road storm water drain work site

CHENNAI: Following a report in DT Next highlighting inadequate safety measures and the slow pace of storm water drain construction on Lake View Road in West Mambalam, officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation have taken safety measures and stepped up the work.
On February 26, DT Next published a report titled “Inadequate safety measures in storm water drain work raise concerns for motorists in West Mambalam,” drawing attention to the lack of barricades, protruding steel rods, poor lighting, and the snail-paced progress of the work.
The report had pointed out that Lake View Road, a key link connecting West Mambalam to T Nagar and Arya Gowda Road, witnesses heavy daily traffic, including thousands of office-goers. Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, had expressed concern over the absence of proper safety barriers and the heightened risk of accidents, especially during night hours.
Following the publication of the news report, the corporation officials have taken corrective steps at the site. Adequate barricades have now been installed, exposed steel rods have been secured, and the construction zone has been properly cordoned off to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.
Officials have also reportedly accelerated the pace of construction to minimise inconvenience to the public.
Residents and commuters have welcomed the swift action, expressing hope that the work will now be completed safely and without further delay.