DT Next Impact: MTC buses begin halting at Nest Hotel stop after commuters’ appeal

The issue came to light after DT Next published a report on April 9 (Thursday) highlighting the difficulties faced by daily passengers, including patients and staff of the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children (ICH), Egmore, due to buses not stopping at the location.

Regular commuters had urged the MTC to ensure that deluxe services on routes 27D (Foreshore Estate to Villivakkam) and 23C (Besant Nagar to Villivakkam) halt at the stop, noting that the practice of skipping it disrupted last-mile connectivity and forced passengers to depend on alternative routes.