DT Next impact: Highway dept re-lays damaged road at JJ Nagar in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Following the news story published on DT Next titled ‘JJ Nagar bridge in Tiruvallur poses accident risk’ on October 26, authorities have re-laid the road by covering the bump on the road, and the crack in the bridge.

For over a month, hundreds of villagers from Punnapakkam, Ramathandalam, Beemanthoppu, and Seeyanjeri were facing hardships due to poor condition of the road. A week ago, two youngsters were injured on the unevenly laid road. And, even two-wheelers, auto rickshaws, cars and vehicles suffered structural damages.

However, after the new story was published, and as per the assurance of the officials of the Highway Department in Tiruvallur, the roads were re-laid at JJ Nagar. “Every day, I reach my home after midnight, as I’m forced to take the longer route to avoid JJ Nagar road. But now that the road has been re-laid, I can use the bridge without any fear of an accident,” said a resident of Punnapakkam. Another resident concurred, and added, “My auto-rickshaw was damaged due to the road condition here. But, for the past few days, it has been a smooth journey on the bridge.”