DT Next Impact | Footpath encroachments removed on Brindavan Nagar Main in Adambakkam

In the story, residents lamented that shops on the main road have installed stainless steel bars across the pavement, completely blocking pedestrians. Other shopkeepers have placed signboards, chairs, and display racks on the newly laid surface, turning what was built for walkers into extra commercial space within a week.

“Consequently, everyone from school children to senior citizens is forced onto the busy road during morning and evening peak hours, navigating heavy traffic and MTC buses. The road width had shrunk to just one-and-a-half lanes,” a resident fumed.

In a statement, the GCC said that following the news story published in DT Next, the Corporation carried out an encroachment eviction drive on Brindavan Nagar Main Road and removed all encroachments obstructing the footpath, thereby ensuring safe and unobstructed movement for pedestrians. Also, the footpath has been made accessible for public use.