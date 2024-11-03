DT Next impact: CMWSSB clears sewer overflow in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Following the article on DT Next titled “Overflowing drainage puts Kolathur residents at risk” on Saturday, Greater Chennai Corporation representatives, along with Metro Water Board (CMWSSB) personnel, swung into action and cleared the issue.

“Referring to the newspaper complaint regarding sewer overflow, the issue has been attended to using jet rodding and super sucker machinery. The machine hole door was also raised. It must be noted that Poompuhar Nagar 25th Street and Appasamy Street are low-lying areas and the dead-end area of Kolathur. New sewage pipelines will be laid in these areas under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam,” a Metro Water Board official said and shared pictures of the rectification with DT Next.