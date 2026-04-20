DT Next Constituency Watch|Ambattur: Sewer gaps, contamination, stalled road projects plague industrial-cum-residential segment

CHENNAI: In Ambattur, across neighbourhoods from Ambattur Estate to Kallikuppam and Korattur, a repeated sentiment emerges -- the area remains neglected despite being under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Housing one of the State's largest industrial clusters along with dense residential pockets that are dotted with multiple lakes and ponds, residents say industrial traffic, dense housing and population growth have not been matched by upgrades in sewerage, roads or public services, according to the residents.
"We first need 100% sewer connections. Several streets lack and it's been our long-pending demand," said Suresh, president of the United Welfare Associations of Ambattur (UWAA). Large parts of the constituency still lack underground drainage, forcing households to discharge sewage into stormwater drains. And this has led to the most concerning issue raised in the constituency - contamination of major water bodies.
"Korattur, Ambattur, and Puzhal lakes are all contaminated. There has never been any follow-up on it," said Ramalingam, Joint Secretary of the Federation. Residents report frothing, foul odour and declining water quality. The ageing sewer network, they say, has not been desilted adequately, leading to frequent overflows during rains.
At a recent consultation, the UWAA brought together multiple resident groups to consolidate a development agenda, flagging gaps across infrastructure, governance and basic services. The federation has called for expansion of internal roads, continuous footpaths and stricter enforcement of solid waste management rules, while also raising concerns over the lack of transparency and absence of time-bound grievance redressal.
Traffic congestion remains another defining issue, particularly along the Chennai–Tiruttani (CTH) Road, where long-pending widening works continue to remain incomplete. Several stretches between Padi and Avadi remain narrow despite heavy movement of buses, goods vehicles and industrial traffic. "You must completely widen the CTH Road. Every government talks about it, but nothing has materialised," said Advocate Suresh, a resident of Kallikuppam.
While arterial roads remain choked, interior pockets such as Kallikuppam and Puthur lack basic connectivity. "There is no proper bus stand here. We depend on Ambattur OT. Even reaching the railway station is difficult because work has been going on for years," he said, referring to over two to three years of delays in the subway and other projects.
Despite its size, Ambattur does not have a full-fledged government hospital, forcing residents to depend on Kilpauk or Stanley. "It takes nearly 30 minutes just to cross Ambattur Estate during peak hours. By the time patients reach Kilpauk hospital, imagine what could happen," said Gyanaprakash, an Ambattur resident. In several areas, only primary health centres operate with limited hours and staff. "For serious cases, we have to travel far, and traffic makes it worse," added Advocate Suresh.
Beyond infrastructure, residents point to gaps in basic amenities, including the absence of a government higher secondary school for boys, a lack of playgrounds, and missing footpaths and bus shelters in several areas. Residents have also flagged a lack of engagement from authorities, saying petitions often go unresolved and RWAs are not consulted in planning processes. The UWAA has called for time-bound grievance redressal, digitisation of records and greater transparency in civic administration.