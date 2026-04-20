DT Next Constituency Watch|Ambattur: Sewer gaps, contamination, stalled road projects plague industrial-cum-residential segment

Housing one of the State's largest industrial clusters along with dense residential pockets that are dotted with multiple lakes and ponds, residents say industrial traffic, dense housing and population growth have not been matched by upgrades in sewerage, roads or public services, according to the residents.

"We first need 100% sewer connections. Several streets lack and it's been our long-pending demand," said Suresh, president of the United Welfare Associations of Ambattur (UWAA). Large parts of the constituency still lack underground drainage, forcing households to discharge sewage into stormwater drains. And this has led to the most concerning issue raised in the constituency - contamination of major water bodies.