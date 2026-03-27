DT Next Constituency Watch | Thousand Lights: Civic woes linger in star constituency

CHENNAI: Despite being one of the city's prominent constituencies that sent the present Chief Minister, MK Stalin, to the Assembly on four occasions, Thousand Lights continues to lack basic civic amenities, with residents flagging concerns over water supply, sanitation, and access to government services.
The constituency, which comprises a mix of residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board housing units, is witnessing growing dissatisfaction among sections of residents.
"The government schemes and infrastructure facilities do not benefit us. Upmarket localities get priority, while we are neglected," said Arun S, a resident of Nungambakkam.
Sanitation remains a major concern in several pockets. Residents complain of inadequate toilet facilities, uncollected garbage and the polluted Cooum River. "The stench is unbearable," he said.
Access to government services has also emerged as a key issue. "Even if we apply online, we still have to visit the taluk office in Chetpet, which is far away. A new taluk office should be set up in Nungambakkam," said K Dillibabu, a senior citizen from Choolaimedu High Road.
Several residents pointed to delays in availing of welfare schemes despite possessing valid documents. "Though we have ration and ID cards, accessing government schemes is very difficult. We have to wait for months, sometimes years," said a resident from Kodambakkam.
At Pushpa Nagar, residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board housing units flagged poor sanitation and law-and-order concerns. "Sewage problems remain unresolved, and there are illegal activities involving students in the area. Police patrolling is very low," said Dhana.
Another resident, G Mani from Gopalapuram, said basic amenities should take precedence over freebies. "We don't want free goods. Regular drinking water supply, electricity, sanitation and easy access to government services are more important," he said, adding that many government-distributed free items were of poor quality and had a short span of life.
Poor road conditions and traffic congestion continue to affect daily life. Habibullah Road, which connects T Nagar and Anna Salai, remains in a poor condition. Residents also highlighted the poor condition of Nungambakkam Subway Road, which connects Anna Nagar and Poonamallee High Road via Choolaimedu.
"Though Rs 1 crore was sanctioned, the work has not commenced. It is a long-pending demand," said Selvam from Gill Nagar.
Traffic congestion has worsened due to diversions linked to Metro Rail works. Areas such as Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam and parts of Dr Radhakrishnan Road are witnessing heavy congestion. "There is no effective plan to ease traffic flow. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler users are facing severe difficulties, " said K Subramani from Chetpet.
Residents of Wards 110 and 113 also expressed disappointment over the lack of a community hall near Valluvar Kottam. "A new building was constructed and inaugurated, and we expected it to be a community hall. Instead, it has been allocated to the Planning Commission," said Dhana, calling it a long-pending demand left unfulfilled.
The Thousand Lights constituency, which houses the offices of major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, Left parties, and the BJP, has historically been a DMK stronghold, having elected a DMK MLA 11 times.
Chief Minister MK Stalin represented the constituency on four occasions — in 1989, 1996, 2001 and 2006. Currently, the seat is represented by DMK's Ezhilan N.
Constituency watch: Thousand Lights
Total voters - 1,53,908
Men - 73,500
Women - 80,343
Trans persons - 65
Sitting MLA - Ezhilan N
Party: DMK