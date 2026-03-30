DT Next Constituency Watch | Perambur: Vijay mounts challenge to DMK bastion in civic distress

It remains to be seen whether the north Chennai constituency, which reflects a steady rise in female participation, favours the fledgling political party TVK and its founder-president in the polls.



Spread across dense, working-class neighbourhoods such as Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Moolakadai and Kannadasan Nagar, the constituency's core issues remain rooted in everyday survival, water, sanitation and mobility.



Key arterial stretches, including Kodungaiyur Dump Yard Road, Tondiarpet High Road, Chennai–Srikakulam Highway, Sathyamurthy Nagar Main Road, Meenambal Road and Kamarajar Salai, mirror the area's urban stress, with heavy congestion, poor maintenance and limited scope for expansion.