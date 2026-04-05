DT Next Constituency Watch | Pallavaram: Population surge outpaces civic infrastructure in waterlogging-prone urban constituency

Comprising localities such as Chromepet, Old Pallavaram, Cantonment Pallavaram, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Thiruneermalai and Pozhichalur, the constituency reflects a mix of dense urbanisation and strained public services. The electoral rolls of the constituency witnessed a drop of over one lakh voters after the recent Special Intensive Revision.

Formed after bifurcation from Tambaram, the AIADMK won the inaugural election in 2011, while the DMK retained the seat in 2016 and 2021. I Karunanithi of the DMK is the sitting MLA.