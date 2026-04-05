DT Next Constituency Watch | Pallavaram: Population surge outpaces civic infrastructure in waterlogging-prone urban constituency

CHENNAI: The Pallavaram Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district is set to witness its fourth election since its formation in 2011, with rapid urban expansion continuing to outstrip civic infrastructure.
Comprising localities such as Chromepet, Old Pallavaram, Cantonment Pallavaram, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Thiruneermalai and Pozhichalur, the constituency reflects a mix of dense urbanisation and strained public services. The electoral rolls of the constituency witnessed a drop of over one lakh voters after the recent Special Intensive Revision.
Formed after bifurcation from Tambaram, the AIADMK won the inaugural election in 2011, while the DMK retained the seat in 2016 and 2021. I Karunanithi of the DMK is the sitting MLA.
The constituency’s proximity to Chennai, along with the presence of the airport, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, leather industries and commercial hubs, has driven sustained population growth. However, civic infrastructure has not kept pace with this expansion.
Traffic congestion remains a key concern across arterial stretches, including GST Road, Pallavaram–Kundrathur Road and Chromepet Station Road. Long-pending encroachments and delays in road-widening projects have resulted in frequent bottlenecks and accidents, residents say.
Monsoon flooding continues to disrupt normal life, particularly along GST Road. Blocked stormwater drains and encroachments along waterways have made several stretches flood-prone. Waterlogging between Sanatorium and Pallavaram remains a recurring issue each year.
Key water bodies such as Pallavaram Big Lake and Nemilichery Lake are in a deteriorated state, affected by pollution and invasive vegetation, raising concerns about groundwater recharge and environmental sustainability.
Residents point to gaps in civic services, including poor sanitation, mosquito menace, stray cattle and dog nuisance. The underground drainage system, implemented in 2012, has been flagged for inefficiency, with reports of frequent sewage overflow and pipeline failures.
SD Kamaraj, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Pokkuvarathu Kazhaga Stop Corruption Thozhirsanga Peravai, said the long-pending demand to replace the LC-26 railway gate near Chromepet with a vehicular subway remains unresolved. With authorities now proposing only a pedestrian overbridge citing space constraints, residents in eastern Chromepet continue to face commuting difficulties.
Residents have also called for the creation of a reservoir near Thiruneermalai hill and faster execution of pending infrastructure projects.
Local activist C Murugaiyan highlighted the persistent low-voltage power supply in Hastinapuram and delays in establishing a promised substation. He also pointed to inadequate bus stand facilities, lack of pedestrian access in subways and recurring summer water shortages.
With both the DMK and AIADMK allotting the seat to alliance partners, voters are expected to weigh candidates on their ability to address long-standing local issues.
Total voters: 3,30,217 voters
Men: 1,61,197
Women: 1,68,996
Trans persons: 24
Sitting MLA: I Karunanithi
Party: DMK