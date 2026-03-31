DT Next Constituency Watch | Egmore: Legacy choked by unchecked development

Garbage issues persist, water supply brings relief

Garbage clearance is also one issue that has been highlighted across the constituency. "We don't know whether waste has increased or there hasn't been regular clearance," said Sheela, a Purasaiwalkam resident. Similar issues have also been echoed by residents of Choolai. Failure to clean the Cooum has also irked the people. "Garbage is dumped, even burnt, along the banks. They have spent crores, they say, but there has been no difference," lamented Suhail, who runs a shop in Periamet.

End to water woes is the only relief all could confidently talk of. "Water supplies were erratic earlier; there were days we were dependent on tankers, which are not anymore, " said Kesavan, a Choolai resident. The voters have also appreciated the redevelopment of schools and the maintenance of parks.

Meanwhile, a major share of the homeless population falls under the Egmore constituency, including Royapuram, according to a corporation survey.

The reserved constituency, which has been a stronghold for the DMK for decades.