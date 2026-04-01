DT Next Constituency Watch | Civic issues continue to plague T Nagar despite development claims

CHENNAI: T Nagar, one of the busiest commercial hubs of Chennai and widely regarded as the city’s textile retail centre, continues to grapple with persistent civic challenges, even as it attracts lakhs of visitors.
The constituency, comprising Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam, CIT Nagar, Kodambakkam and Pondy Bazaar, faces mounting pressure on infrastructure. The T Nagar bus terminus, in particular, remains constrained by limited space and struggles to accommodate the growing number of buses, leading to operational difficulties.
During the 2021 Assembly elections, DMK MLA J Karunanidhi had promised a modern bus terminus integrated with commercial complexes, but residents say the project has yet to materialise.
While some improvements have been recorded, including the construction of a flyover on Usman Road and a skywalk linking the bus terminus with Mambalam railway station, residents say these measures have only partially eased congestion. Ravikumar, a resident, noted that both pedestrian and vehicular movement had improved in select stretches.
Flood mitigation efforts have yielded limited results. Areas such as Bazullah Road, North Usman Road and GN Chetty Road have seen some relief, but waterlogging has not been fully resolved, according to Sathiyavani, another resident.
Several election promises, including insurance for street vendors, prevention of sewage contamination in drinking water, construction of modern toilets in commercial stretches and relaying of interior roads, remain either partially fulfilled or pending.
Sadik, a member of the Street Vendors Association, said the promised insurance schemes were yet to be implemented. However, he acknowledged that assistance had been provided in facilitating access to small bank loans for roadside vendors.
Concerns over incomplete infrastructure works also persist. Joseph Samuel pointed out that several roads remain unfinished, while electrical cables were left exposed during stormwater drain works, posing safety risks.
Highlighting its performance, the MLA’s office cited a range of development initiatives undertaken over the past five years.
These include the construction of a Rs 15 crore Kalaignar Padippagam with a library in Ashok Nagar, water storage facilities in Kodambakkam’s Kamaraj Colony, a fish market in Kannammapettai and the reconstruction of a long-pending sewage canal on Appasamy Street. Additional works include urban primary health centres, stormwater drains, distribution of free house site pattas and improvements to parks and playgrounds.
Despite these efforts, long-standing issues remain unresolved. T Nagar Welfare Residential Association secretary Jayaraman said outdated sewage lines dating back to the British era continue to contaminate drinking water. He also criticised the lack of action against encroachments on key commercial stretches such as Ranganathan Street and Usman Road.
Both large establishments and street vendors, he said, have contributed to narrowing road space, raising concerns over accessibility during emergencies.
He further noted that the 1.4-km pedestrian plaza in Pondy Bazaar has been encroached upon and damaged, rendering it largely unusable and a waste of public funds.
Parking constraints have intensified following the closure of the multi-level car parking facility in Pondy Bazaar, with vehicles now spilling onto roads and residential streets.
Residents’ association member Kannan said waterlogging continues to affect parts of West Mambalam, Kodambakkam and Ashok Nagar during the monsoon, while ongoing metro rail works have added to daily disruptions.
Residents have also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of direct engagement with the MLA, alleging that no public meetings were conducted and that a promised contact number was not made accessible after the elections.
In a political development ahead of the Assembly elections, the DMK has denied renomination to J. Karunanidhi and fielded Raja Anbazhagan, son of former MLA J Anbazhagan.
Following the decision, Karunanidhi resigned as area secretary, signalling discontent within the party. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he had narrowly defeated AIADMK candidate B Sathya Narayanan by a margin of 137 votes.
Total voters: 1,54,943
Male: 74,682
Female: 80,228
Others: 33
MLA: J Karunanidhi
Party: DMK