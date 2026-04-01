DT Next Constituency Watch | Civic issues continue to plague T Nagar despite development claims

The constituency, comprising Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam, CIT Nagar, Kodambakkam and Pondy Bazaar, faces mounting pressure on infrastructure. The T Nagar bus terminus, in particular, remains constrained by limited space and struggles to accommodate the growing number of buses, leading to operational difficulties.

During the 2021 Assembly elections, DMK MLA J Karunanidhi had promised a modern bus terminus integrated with commercial complexes, but residents say the project has yet to materialise.