DT Next Campus | Union Ministry of Health recognises SBDC&H

CHENNAI: Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital (SBDC&H) has been recognised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as one of the four best-performing medical education institutions in the country for its outstanding month-long campaign on hypertension awareness. SBDC&H is the only dental college recognised, the other three being medical colleges.
The award was presented at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare in appreciation of SBDC&H’s extensive service to society through awareness initiatives and academic engagement focused on hypertension.
The Ministry had instructed all 800+ medical colleges and nearly 330 dental colleges nationwide to observe a month-long awareness program in conjunction with World Hypertension Day 2025. Taking part in the initiative, SBDC&H conducted wide-ranging public outreach programs to educate the community on hypertension, its prevention, early detection, and lifestyle management. The college also fostered a strong research and academic environment, encouraging students and faculty to actively engage in community health education and scholarly activities.
The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases recognised the best performing medical education institutions based on reports submitted by the participating institutions. The campaign was guided by Dr J Sri Nisha, Chairperson, with Dr MS Kannan as Dean and Dr Bhuminathan as Registrar, SBDC&H.
Dedicated efforts from the institution’s Departments of Preventive and Community Health Dentistry and Student Affairs ensured the successful execution of the awareness programs. This recognition underscores SBDC&H’s commitment to integrating clinical education, research, and community outreach, reinforcing its role in promoting preventive healthcare and public health awareness. The award reflects the institution’s continued dedication to serving society and advancing community health.