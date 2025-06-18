DT Next Campus: SRIHER holds blood donation drive and camp

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) observed World Blood Donor Day. The Department of Transfusion Medicine (Blood Bank) in association with Sri Ramachandra Nursing College, Pharmacy College and Medical College conducted a blood donation camp, and more than 300 blood units were collected over the week during the blood donation drive. A pledge was taken by the donors to promote awareness about voluntary blood donation to save human lives.

The theme for World Blood Donor Day, this year is “Give Blood, Give Hope; Together We Save Lives.” The importance of blood donation was emphasised by Dr R Krishnamoorthy, Professor and Head, Department of Transfusion Medicine (Blood Bank, Sri Ramachandra Medical College & RI, Porur, Chennai) to the staff and students of SRIHER and prospective donors to create awareness about blood donation.