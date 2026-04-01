DT Next Campus: School of Law at SRMIST inaugurates SOLMUN '26

Dr Muthamizhchelvan C, vice-chancellor of SRMIST-Kattankulathur, also reflected on the responsibilities of individuals in a rapidly evolving global environment. He said, "Global responsibility and ethical awareness define how we respond to a rapidly changing world. The real question is not what changes are happening but how we choose to face them."

Encouraging students to strengthen their communication and practical skills, he further added, "Communication is one of the most powerful skills you can develop. Theoretical knowledge alone will not guide you in the long run. It is practical exposure and real-world experience that truly shape your path. Platforms like MUN refine your voice and strengthen your presence."

With enthusiastic participation from students across disciplines, SOLMUN' 26 sets the stage for dynamic debates, collaborative problem-solving, and policy innovation. This reinforces SRM School of Law's commitment to nurturing future leaders equipped with knowledge, integrity, and a global perspective.